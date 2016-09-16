By mid-September, back to school celebrations are over as students across the country dive into their studies. Making the transition from lazy summer days to sitting at a desk for several hours can take a toll.
In this adorable video, a very young learner appears to be having a good day. He's so positive and upbeat. Perhaps he just found out about snack time? That all changes, however, when he's asked to sing his ABCs.
He dutifully complies and despite knowing his stuff, reciting the alphabet reduces him to tears. Maybe he's had a bad experience with alphabet soup?
This kid isn't the first frazzled student to charm the internet this year. Five-year-old Franky Meyer's pair of first day of school photos went viral earlier this month. In her morning photo she looks confident and ready to start the day, but the one captured the moment she got off the bus looks like she's pretty much over it.
