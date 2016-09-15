Ariana Grande is not here for Ryan Seacrest's antics. The singer was a guest on his radio show when he began grilling the pop star about her love life. He mentioned a particular photograph on her personal Instagram account that shows Grande hugging rapper Mac Miller with the caption "baabyyy." The two are also constantly in each other's Snapchats, after recently collaborating on a song together. One could easily assume that the two are dating.
But as the saying goes, "When you assume, you make an ass out of you and me." And make an ass of himself he did. Seacrest brought up the Instagram post, and waited for Grande to basically confirm the relationship. "It's too early for this kind of tea," she told him, taking a sip of her Starbucks. The two go back and forth for a bit before it's clear that Grande is not going to provide him with a yes or no answer.
Grande then schools Seacrest when she informs him that just because she posts a picture, does not mean that she has to share more details with his millions of listeners. He looks embarrassed and they abandon the topic.
Ariana Grande is a legend. She just embarrassed Ryan Seacrest for being nosy pic.twitter.com/rJQjwn2okz— not lindsay lohan (@drugproblem) September 14, 2016
Miller recently talked to People about his relationship with Grande saying that it "happened organically" and that she's his "best friend in the world." I bet Seacrest thought he was going to get some lovey-dovey quotes out of Grande, too.
Better luck next time, boo.
