Story from Designers

Meet The First Designer To Present A Completely Hijab-Filled NYFW Collection

Suzannah Weiss
At New York Fashion week, Muslim designer Anniesa Hasibuan made history.

She become the first Indonesian designer to present at a NYFW venue, and her collection was the first to feature hijabs in every outfit, according to Elle.

Introducing...D'Jakarta for @nyfw This time, Anniesa Hasibuan is back to NYC with D'Jakarta, the latest collection depicting colorful and vibrant world of this cosmopolitan city. Famously known for its unique styles reflecting the rich cultural diversity, this Capital of Indonesia inspires Anniesa to once again present another remarkable face of Indonesian stunning ethnic mosaics. For the patterns, Anniesa uses printing techniques for belt and batik to add the Indonesian touch and her bold signature characters. As for the colors, earthy tone combined with gold, green and peach, will dominate these intricate designs. Anniesa Hasibuan is again collaborating with WARDAH make up art, which is the original cosmetic from Indonesia. Sharing the same vivid vision and mision, both Anniesa Hasibuan and Wardah are proud to show the beauty of Indonesia to the world. NYFW the show for Spring Summer 2017 Collections at The Dock, Skylight Moynihan Station NY, 8 PM. #AnniesaHasibuan #AHforNYFW #AHdjakarta #DJakarta #NYFW #NYFWtheshow #NewYorkFashionWeek #NYFW #AnniesaHasibuanOfficial #AnniesaHasibuanDaily #wardah #cantikdarihati #AnniesaHasibuanXWardah #ldjprodnyc #imgmodels

A photo posted by Anniesa Hasibuan (@anniesahasibuan) on

Her show at Moynihan Station included headscarves in beautiful silver, gold, and pink colors. The models' outfits mixed elegant, silky pants, blouses, and jackets with fun, bulky jewelry and sunglasses.

According to The Jakarta Post, Hasibuan always brings an Indonesian flag to the runway to remind herself that she's representing her country. The clothing worn in her hometown of Jakarta was a major influence on this collection.
Advertisement
While women wearing hijabs are sometimes stereotyped as disempowered, there are many personal reasons women choose to wear them. In fact, they can even be a feminist statement.

The fashion industry has a history of neglecting Muslim women, but thanks to designers like Hasibuan, it's coming around.
Advertisement

More from Designers