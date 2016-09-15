Story from Pop Culture

Zendaya Is Dropping Hints About A Secret Project She's Shooting

Suzannah Weiss
Zendaya has a top secret project in the works.

"I'm doing something cool for y'all," she tweeted Tuesday. "I need you guys to tweet me questions/videos of you asking me questions, right now."

As for the purpose, she wrote, "#dontaskwhy."

In later tweets, she said she'd prefer the questions in video form and that she "can't wait for you to see what I shot."
People took the invitation to ask her questions. "What was the funniest moment to go down with your Spider-Man cast mates behind the scenes?" one wrote. Another asked what it's like to have so many people looking up to you. One asked what we're all wondering: "Why do you slay so much?"
You can tweet at @Zendaya if you want to ask her anything...except for why she's doing this. That's a secret.
