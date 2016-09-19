How the U.S. Developed Its (Unintentional) Two-Party System

If the chaotic party politics of the 2016 election have left you feeling completely birdbrained, this video is for you. The Founding Fathers (presented here with wooden teeth and all) never intended for our federal system to be as polarized as it is today. Rather, they designed the Constitution with an election model that led to the natural ascendancy of our two dominant factions. But Republican and Democratic presidential candidates don’t have to win an outright majority of votes — they just have to earn a “plurality,” or more votes than any of their competitors. Confused? Acclaimed filmmaker Morgan Spurlock takes us to the feathered kingdom of cardinals, bluejays, robins, and flamingos to explore exactly how American elections break down across party lines — and why third-party enthusiasts, long considered outsiders to the mainstream electoral process, have way more power than you might initially believe.



This video is part of We the Voters, a social impact campaign incorporating high-profile celebrities, real political players, and dynamic story lines into a series of groundbreaking short films and apps. We the Voters will demystify how the government and elections work, inspiring millions of young Americans to seize the power of their votes in the 2016 elections. Interconnecting 21 viral films and a variety of ancillary digital extensions across multiple platforms, We the Voters presents democracy and elections in a new, accessible format. As entertaining as it is informative, We the Voters promotes a clear call to action, encouraging young voters to make informed choices. It will be the ultimate resource for understanding what is at stake in this election — and in those to come.

