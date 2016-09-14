Kim Kardashian Moved By 9-Year-Old's Stand Against Cancer

Kim Kardashian shared a bit of inspiration on her website on this week. The reality star posted the story of a courageous 9-year-old who chopped off her hair in solidarity with a friend battling cancer.
The girl, Chloe, is the daughter of a friend of Kanye's. She donated her hair to Children With Hair Loss, an organization that makes wigs for children suffering from cancer and terminal illness.
"In solidarity with her close friend, Erica, who is battling cancer, she cut off all her hair. Her kindness and generosity is so inspiring and I wanted to share it with you."
Kim shared a link to the GoFundMe page that Chloe started for her friend. The money raised online will go to support cancer research and Erica's breast cancer treatments.
"Thank you for helping me support my friend and all the people whose lives have been touched by cancer," the 9-year-old wrote on the donation page. "I believe that if we all come together we can all make a difference!"
The girl, Chloe, is the daughter of a friend of Kanye's. She donated her hair to Children With Hair Loss, an organization that makes wigs for children suffering from cancer and terminal illness.
"In solidarity with her close friend, Erica, who is battling cancer, she cut off all her hair. Her kindness and generosity is so inspiring and I wanted to share it with you."
Kim shared a link to the GoFundMe page that Chloe started for her friend. The money raised online will go to support cancer research and Erica's breast cancer treatments.
"Thank you for helping me support my friend and all the people whose lives have been touched by cancer," the 9-year-old wrote on the donation page. "I believe that if we all come together we can all make a difference!"
Advertisement