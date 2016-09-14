While it all seemed like a joke, it actually took a lot of work to get those dresses made. "It takes a lot of energy to be that rebellious," Stone told THR, adding, "We were so, like, punk-rock — you know, like, against all of that stuff."



While some thought Parker and Stone's gowns were funny, unfortunately not everyone at the Oscars got the joke.



"Some people were stoked when we showed up at the Oscars in those dresses. Michael Caine being one," Stone said. "But I remember Gloria Estefan was super-pissed."



