Did Selma Blair Just Shade Saint West?

When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced the name of their second baby, reactions were intense. Some people thought the couple naming their son "Saint West" was bold and original. Others thought it was bold and obnoxious. But pretty much everyone agreed it was a very unique name. Everybody except actress Selma Blair, that is.



See, Blair actually has a 5-year-old son who has been rocking that moniker since long before North West's little brother came to be. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to remind the world of this fact.



Meet Arthur Saint Bleick, Blair's child with ex Jason Bleick, a fashion designer. In the photo Blair shared, Arthur Saint is sitting on a toy motorcycle sporting a black hoodie emblazoned with his name — in Yeezy's The Life of Pablo font. The tyke is also wearing a facial expression that says, "Come at me, bro." Blair captioned the cute pic, "The OG Saint."



Clearly, she's joking. Or half-joking, at least.