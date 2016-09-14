Did Selma Blair Just Shade Saint West?

When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced the name of their second baby, reactions were intense. Some people thought the couple naming their son "Saint West" was bold and original. Others thought it was bold and obnoxious. But pretty much everyone agreed it was a very unique name. Everybody except actress Selma Blair, that is.
See, Blair actually has a 5-year-old son who has been rocking that moniker since long before North West's little brother came to be. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to remind the world of this fact.
Meet Arthur Saint Bleick, Blair's child with ex Jason Bleick, a fashion designer. In the photo Blair shared, Arthur Saint is sitting on a toy motorcycle sporting a black hoodie emblazoned with his name — in Yeezy's The Life of Pablo font. The tyke is also wearing a facial expression that says, "Come at me, bro." Blair captioned the cute pic, "The OG Saint."
Clearly, she's joking. Or half-joking, at least.
Arthur Saint, by the way, is a total cutie. Check out these adorable shots posted by his mom, who clearly worships her little saint.
"And so what should I wish ? ". And he whispered it in my ear right then. I ask my angel for it to be true every day. And to do the same for others. Thank you @wildersatheart for loving us this birthday. Your patience. Your support. We 💛 you. And a sincere thank you to all those who sent me the spirit of loving and forgiveness. It is a new birth year. Thank you.
