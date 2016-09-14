Friday, September 16 is National Guacamole Day AKA the best holiday ever, and in honor of the occasion, we're getting a restaurant dedicated to the dip.
GUAC Tacos + Tequila is located in New York's Alphabet City, and its menu contains 11 kinds of guacamole, Time Out reports.
They've got Tequila Abanero, exotic mango, and fried golden bacon guacamole — to name just a few varieties — and you can order them in sets of three for a sampler.
The restaurant also offers standard Mexican fare, like tacos and tequila, as the name would suggest.
Given that there's everything from a restaurant that only serves Mac and Cheese to a poop-themed cafe, we're a little shocked that this didn't exist yet. But while a Google search yields many establishments with "guacamole" in the name, we're not finding anything quite like it.
"The beautiful thing about guac," proprietor Vincent Sgarlato told DNAinfo, is that "it’s not a hard dish. It’s fun, and everybody generally eats it.”
Now, the real question is: Are they going to put peas in their guac?
