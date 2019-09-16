It’s National Guacamole Day & These Are The Very Best Deals

To free or not to free? ‘Tis the perennial question when we talk about guac. On the one hand, guacamole is so tasty and delicious, some might call it a gift that must be shared among all. On the other, if we love guacamole so much, we should be more than willing to pay for it. Either way, through avocado shortages and public health crises, we’ve stuck by guacamole’s side, and that isn't going to change any time soon.
Today, we celebrate National Guacamole Day which, unfortunately, doesn’t mean it’s going to rain free guac. But there are plenty of guac-worthy deals from your favorite guacamole purveyors to take advantage of. Read on to find out where you need to go to get a deeply discounted dose of the green stuff.
Not even a national holiday could get Chipotle “guac is extra” Mexican Grill to budge. Instead, Chipotle Rewards members will redeem double the points today when they choose to add guac to their order. As for the rest of us? Be prepared to pay up.
In case you missed it, Taco Bell is adding a whole vegetarian menu and launching its Toasted Cheddar Chalupa today. Starting today, you can get a free bean burrito with any order over $5 placed online, through the app, or at any participating location.
California Tortilla keeps it simple: Any in-store purchase today comes with a free order of small chips and guac.
Dos Toros taqueria will be offering free guacamole with entrées to anyone subscribed to it’s “GuacamolE-Mail E-Blast.” If you signed up for this email newsletter at any point before 10:00 a.m. today, check your inbox for instructions on how to redeem.
Bodega Negra in New York City, will be offering its signature guacamole and guacamole verde dishes for just $10 during dinner hours until 9:30 p.m.
Fee tableside guacamole at Uncle Julio’s Mexican. Watch the staff dice, mash, and mix your avocado and fixing on site. Just sign up for their Loyalty Program online.
