In today's installment of establishments we did not think there was a market for, an Asian dessert cafe is opening in Toronto centered around one theme: poop.
It's very aptly named Poop Café Dessert Bar, and it opens next month, The Toronto Star reports. From Taiwanese shaved ice to Hong Kong waffles, all the food somehow resembles feces, according to the cafe's Facebook page. Yum.
But that's not all. Poop Café Dessert Bar has taken the poop theme to a whole new level with toilet-shaped dishes, and the decor sure looks appetizing.
This may seem like a laughing matter, but the purpose of the establishment is unexpectedly philosophical. Owner Lien Nguyen told The Star that she hopes “people will change their minds about poo" so that it's no longer "considered very disgusting."
Apparently, this effort to destigmatize bowel movements has been underway for a while. Nguyen was inspired by a toilet-themed restaurant in Taiwan.
The poop emoji has started a slippery slope, folks.
