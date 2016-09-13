Miguel didn't ask for this.
That's his voice you're hearing in the trailer for Fifty Shades Darker. The musician covered the Beyoncé and Jay Z song/quasi-national anthem "Crazy In Love." Or — perhaps more accurately — he redid Beyoncé's breathy, sexy cover of her own song.
But in the trailer — which shows all the the teary hugs, and cloudy seascapes the franchise has to offer — and the teaser released earlier this week, Miguel doesn't sound like Miguel. He sounds like a teen boy rolling into a music lesson fresh from soccer practice, a YouTube star that hasn't yet earned the label, "YouTube sensation." Who let this happen?
Miguel is a sexy man and he has plenty of sexy songs among his body of work ("Adorn" is one; his "Kiss It Better" cover is another). Okay, maybe his cover of "Crazy In Love" isn't that bad. In the trailer it actually sounds perfectly adequate. It's just that for someone not named Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter to sing a song made famous (twice!) by Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, seems sinful.
What's strange is that only the worst parts of the song made it into the teaser, and got most of the screen time in the full trailer.
Needless to say, Miguel is a good vocalist who was given an impossible task.
