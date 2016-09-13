Another day, another update on the Kardashian-Jenner clan's favorite nibbles. Last we heard, Kim Kardashian was chewing on grape gum. Today, Kendall Jenner shares her airport eats.
"Traveling is so annoying, why not indulge in some comfort?" she writes on her website.
Things Kendall Jenner classfies as comfort food: yogurt-covered pretzels, Fig Newtons, powdered donuts, and Clif Bars. But Kendall, one of these things is not like the others. Do Clif Bars, those fibrous bricks favored by athletes and That One Guy At Your Gym, really count as "comfort food"?
We'll certainly allow the powdered donuts (a classic!) but we do question their ability to travel. What if there's turbulence? If I flew with those donuts in tow, every other passenger would end up dusted in a fine layer of powder. Although if your sugar-spraying seatmate is a Jenner, you might not even mind the mess.
