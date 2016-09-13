We have a new location for your travel bucket list — and this one is truly one-of-a-kind. Your fantasy vacation awaits in...Antarctica? The South Pole usually conjures images of penguins, ice, and more ice. But it's not all Happy Feet on our furthest southern landmass. White Desert, the continent's finest (and only) luxury resort provides high-end accommodations for wealthy travelers who want to get away from it all. Like...really away.
The Huffington Post reports that guests at the resort, which has been open for 10 years, include celebs from Prince Harry to Bear Grylls. And it doesn't come cheap: An eight-day visit runs you $72,000.
What does that buy you? A stay in one of the resort's fiberglass "pods" that are barely discernible against the icy landscape (and are plenty warm inside). Activities include ice treks, visiting with penguins (tap-dancing or otherwise), and visiting the sauna at the Russian Science Base. Gourmet meals are prepared in a seriously lavish setting, by a chef flown in from Cape Town.
The website even boasts that you can get married at the resort (provided, of course, that you want to wear a wedding gown made of puffer coats).
