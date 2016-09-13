Why Gigi Hadid's Daily De-Stressor Makes Her The Worst Neighbor

So how does a girl that seems to have it all — a famous boyfriend, a powerful family, a designer collaboration, a solid squad, a successful career — wind down at the end of a long day?
Gigi Hadid revealed the answer to just that in her feature for Harper Bazaar's "Fabulous At Every Age" issue. In the October cover story, the 21-year-old admits that there's really only one activity that can wipe away all the stress from a long day of modeling — singing.
Hadid, who doesn't seem to hint that she will have a legitimate singing career anytime soon like her former boy band boo, Zayn Malik, said she does enjoy belting out her favorite show tunes. "I love to sing Broadway show tunes at home, which makes me the worst neighbor but is a good stress reliever. I love "Popular" from Wicked. That’s the only one I’ll tell you because I know at some point, someone’s going to ask me to do this and that’s the only one I’m willing to do publicly. My boyfriend gets into it too."
Based on this knowledge, I am hereby starting the petition to have Hadid and Malik sing a duet to "Popular" as soon as possible.
Gigi Hadid revealed the answer to just that in her feature for Harper Bazaar's "Fabulous At Every Age" issue. In the October cover story, the 21-year-old admits that there's really only one activity that can wipe away all the stress from a long day of modeling — singing.
Hadid, who doesn't seem to hint that she will have a legitimate singing career anytime soon like her former boy band boo, Zayn Malik, said she does enjoy belting out her favorite show tunes. "I love to sing Broadway show tunes at home, which makes me the worst neighbor but is a good stress reliever. I love "Popular" from Wicked. That’s the only one I’ll tell you because I know at some point, someone’s going to ask me to do this and that’s the only one I’m willing to do publicly. My boyfriend gets into it too."
Based on this knowledge, I am hereby starting the petition to have Hadid and Malik sing a duet to "Popular" as soon as possible.
Advertisement