Chrissy Teigen Caught In Twitter Spat Over Asian Slur Controversy

On a flight late in the evening on September 12, Chrissy Teigen spotted a salad dressing option on the menu: Oriental. While the model and host of Lip Sync Battle says she is not very politically correct, she was a little put off by the word choice since "Oriental" is frequently used in place of the word "Asian" and is often used as a racial slur."I really really really really clearly am not a PC type of gal but I'm a little weirded out at the oriental dressing option on my flight," she tweeted Since the initial tweet, Teigen has said more than 32 follow-up posts on the topic explaining why the word is sometimes offensive to her.She then elaborated a bit on when it is, in her opinion, appropriate to use the word "oriental" when referring to the origin of an item (such as salad dressing) or a person (such as herself).