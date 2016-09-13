We would not be mad if Sandra Bullock suddenly joined Instagram or Snapchat. Until then, we'll just have to settle for the occasional talk-show appearance.
Bullock reunited with Hope Floats love interest Harry Connick Jr. for the premiere episode of his daytime talk show, Harry. The host wasted no time in asking his former co-star about her adorable children, Louis and Laila, as ET reports.
"The babies are so good," she said, but added this caveat. "So loud. So loud. I have the loudest children on the planet. I don't know if it’s the acoustics, but they are amazing. They're awesome."
"That’s because they are New Orleans kids, man," Connick Jr., himself a NOLA boy, responded. Both Louis, 6, and Laila, 4, were adopted in Louisiana.
"They are just good, funny souls," Bullock added. She then showered some love on Connick Jr.'s own brood.
"You know, you've got three of the most beautiful specimens," the actress said, referencing his three daughters. "When [your wife] Jill sends out the Christmas card ... It's disgusting. It’s an accordion of just perfection.”
Can we get on this Christmas card list?
Watch the exchange in the video, below.
Bullock reunited with Hope Floats love interest Harry Connick Jr. for the premiere episode of his daytime talk show, Harry. The host wasted no time in asking his former co-star about her adorable children, Louis and Laila, as ET reports.
"The babies are so good," she said, but added this caveat. "So loud. So loud. I have the loudest children on the planet. I don't know if it’s the acoustics, but they are amazing. They're awesome."
"That’s because they are New Orleans kids, man," Connick Jr., himself a NOLA boy, responded. Both Louis, 6, and Laila, 4, were adopted in Louisiana.
"They are just good, funny souls," Bullock added. She then showered some love on Connick Jr.'s own brood.
"You know, you've got three of the most beautiful specimens," the actress said, referencing his three daughters. "When [your wife] Jill sends out the Christmas card ... It's disgusting. It’s an accordion of just perfection.”
Can we get on this Christmas card list?
Watch the exchange in the video, below.
Advertisement