Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Is Getting Acting Offers

We bet Smith would appreciate that parenting choice. And it sounds like Birkhead is doing his best raising Dannielynn, whom he just took to Universal Studios Hollywood for her 10th birthday. "Other [than] that, I don't dress her in pink every day. I think she would probably think I'm doing a pretty good job,'' he said. "I'm not the best dad — I have my faults — but I do the best I can with what the situation is. We make the best of it, and I think Dannielynn's best days are still to come. She's got such a bright future in front of her, and I try every day to keep a little bit of the memory alive of her mom." Watch the interview yourself below.

