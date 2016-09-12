Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Is Getting Acting Offers

Anna Nicole Smith died of an accidental prescription-drug overdose nearly a decade ago. Her daughter, Dannielynn, now 10, grew up without her mother. But it looks like she inherited some of her mom's star quality — and Hollywood is already clamoring to kick off her career.
Dannielynn's father, Larry Birkhead, stopped by the Today show on Monday to chat about raising his daughter after Anna Nicole's death. Although he's chosen to bring her up in the relative quiet of Kentucky, he does hear from people in the entertainment business offering his daughter work. "People call me all the time and say can she be in a movie, can she model?" he said. "I didn't care about it, so I'd say no, she's not interested. She's just a regular kid. She's into technology now, and she's into games and these YouTube videos."
We bet Smith would appreciate that parenting choice. And it sounds like Birkhead is doing his best raising Dannielynn, whom he just took to Universal Studios Hollywood for her 10th birthday. "Other [than] that, I don't dress her in pink every day. I think she would probably think I'm doing a pretty good job,'' he said. "I'm not the best dad — I have my faults — but I do the best I can with what the situation is. We make the best of it, and I think Dannielynn's best days are still to come. She's got such a bright future in front of her, and I try every day to keep a little bit of the memory alive of her mom." Watch the interview yourself below.
