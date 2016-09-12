Audrina Partridge Stunned After Tyler Henry Reveals Her Secret Baby Concern

I, for one, am skeptical of psychics, but Tyler Henry, the Hollywood medium wunderkind, is blowing celebrities' minds, one by one. In the latest clip from Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, we see Henry meeting with a very pregnant Audrina Patridge (it must have been filmed before she had her daughter, Kirra, on June 24).
Henry immediately starts talking to Patridge on behalf of her late grandfather. Apparently her grandfather knows that his unborn great-granddaughter is in breech position in her mom's womb. Henry adds that her late Grandpa was also joking about Audrina doing a "headstand," adding, "I don't know what that is."
"Oh, I was doing that the other night. Oh my god!" Audrina responds. "I was trying to get her to turn around, so I thought if I go upside-down off and on it might help."
Later, alone with the camera, Patridge reveals that "no one knows that my baby is breech!" because she had just learned the information a few days prior at the doctor's office herself. How eerie. Watch the full clip, below.
