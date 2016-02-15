Amber Rose receives some unwelcome romantic news on an upcoming episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry on E!
"I guess I wanna know if I'm going to find love," Amber Rose asks Henry, a tad hesitantly and as if bracing herself for the answer. With good reason, it would seem.
Before marrying and later divorcing rapper Wiz Khalifa in 2014, she dated Kanye West for two years. Then, in early February, a bizarre Twitter fight broke out between Khalifa and West, in which Rose eventually jumped into as well after West called her a gold-digging stripper to entrap Khalifa with their 2-year-old son, Sebastian.
So it's little surprise how Rose, dressed in a studded leather jacket, reacted to Hollywood Medium Henry's prediction: "I keep seeing a rapper."
Clearly, Amber Rose needs no supernatural assistance to know what type of guys she doesn't want to see in her future.
"No! I don't want to date a rapper anymore," Rose laughingly insists. "Get them away from me!"
