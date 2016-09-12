This Designer Thoroughly Lambasted Capitalism & Greed In His Spring '17 Show

"Madoff and Sanders represent two extremes of capitalism. One is all about excess and the acquisition of more and more shit, and the other wants to see everyone have the same means and access to achieve what they need to in this life. I've always felt like the idealist, Sanders.""They represent the sort of clothing that people who lack creativity wear. I've been applying for loans and speaking to investors lately, and they all seem to wear the same shit. I found it funny and incorporated it into the collection; things like drab khaki, double-breasted jackets, and white-collar striped shirting. I just did it in new shapes.""Salehe came up with the concept. He made them all in two nights. It's a physical metaphor for being bogged down by your circumstances. And it looks cool as hell.""My girlfriend went to Cyrus's play, Someday, and forced me to come the next day. She said I couldn't miss it, and that it would change my life. She was right. After I saw it, I waited an hour backstage and asked Cyrus to collaborate with me. I told him how my year has been going, and he wrote that poem based on that. He wrote it as if he was my conscience speaking to me.""I think Donald Trump is a low-rent god to the guys on Wall Street. He's done no real work in his life, hasn't created anything, openly racist, amassed fame and a hot wife; and now this guy could be president. So he was definitely inspiration for us during the styling and design process.""I've been in this lawsuit with a lame person. It's been a legal mess, and it's been expensive for me. He's gone pretty far with this, and has acted like a deranged person on several occasions. Those matters are being dealt with by the police. His lawyers seem to think I'm at the helm of a billion-dollar company, and they are trying anything to make a nickel. It's embarrassing for his lawyer, I'm sure. But who cares about having class when you're getting paid, right?"