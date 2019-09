One Dog's Incredible 35-Pound Haircut Is The Best Thing On The Internet

One dog's journey to a better life started in early September, and the pictures documenting his transition from a neglected life to a happily ever after is the best thing on the internet today. Hands down.First, meet Lazarus, a Great Pyrenees. He was brought to Big Fluffy Dog Rescue , a group that specifically seeks out larger mixed dog breeds to help them find a happy, healthy home. According to a Facebook post by one the rescuers with BFDR, Amanda Brooke Charsha-Lindsey, Lazarus had been cooped up in a poop-filled barn stall for the past six years.This is what he looked like. He looked more like a cumulonimbus cloud than a dog.