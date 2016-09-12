It feels ironic to hear Lady Bunny so nauseated over falsehood, given that she makes a theatrical costume change in her show, and is still wearing her characteristic, sky-high, platinum blonde wig and heels, but again, she’s just self-deprecating enough to make the disconnect work. During the show, she asked the women at the bar to turn on the AC several times, to which they replied, “it’s already on!” “Oh,” she said, reclining on her stool, “you must all be on drugs, then, because I’m burning up. It’s not like I’m up here dancing in several wigs, Spanx, and a face full of makeup.” Lady Bunny says she would prefer if more performers committed themselves to authenticity, even if that honesty came from the process of building a performance.



She names Taylor Swift as an example, when I ask her about a joke she made regarding Swift and New York. The crowd roared in response, and Lady Bunny laughed in spite of herself, pleading, “Please don’t laugh, it throws me off.” Over the phone, she explained, “when Taylor released her last album, she had that song about New York, right? Well the city named her a Tourism Ambassador! So many people were confused, thinking, 'that bitch isn’t even from here! She just moved here!' Personally, if Taylor Swift represents what New York City is today, I want to move. No one alive could be less New York than Taylor Swift.” Embarassingly, Swift, in response to her new title, released a series of promotional videos for the city, walking viewers through the definitions of things like “stoops” and “bodegas”.



It’s that fake nature that Bunny really hates. Gripes, she's got a few. “I never accepted reality TV as entertainment,” she said when asked about the Kardashians, whom she mocks quite a bit in her show. “When you grow up with genius entertainers who sing and dance and act, you just can’t admire someone who released a sex tape of them fellating someone and became famous. We’ve created this path to stardom where people don’t have to do anything, and it really cheats artists.” She has a particular disdain for all of the Real Housewives. “Listen, honey, I’m neighbors and friends with Andy Cohen, but sitting around at a martini lunch and snatching each other’s wigs, that’s not talent. That’s not stardom. My mother and sister, they’re actual housewives, they work.”