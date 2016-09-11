This Woman Did The BEST Thing With Her Year Of Free Pizza

In what might be the most selfless act we've ever heard, a 19-year-old Detroit woman won a year of free pizza — and gave it away.
Hannah Spooner was thrilled to find out she and her boyfriend, Pete Kadry, won a year of free pizza — $500 worth — after entering a raffle at pizza chain Little Caesars. Who wouldn't be?
But because Spooner is a person we should all aspire to be, she and Kadry donated the pies to Covenant House, a nonprofit that offers shelter, classes, vocational programs, and three square meals a day to homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth.
"I just know there are other people out there who have nothing," she told Fox News Detroit. "And I don't think I should be eating a year's worth of free pizza when there are people who go hungry at night."
Covenant House expressed gratitude for the couple's generosity.
"I look at young people and they believe it's very important to give back to the community," one of Covenant House's administrators told the local news station. "But I don't know if they would give pizza back. This was wonderful to find out that someone cared enough about these young people here at Covenant House to provide this pizza for them."
