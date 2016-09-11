Beyoncé Helps Her Backup Dancer Put A Ring On It



Don't worry, though, Beyoncé gets her chance to celebrate the happy couple, who met on her tour, right after they got a chance to steal a few excited kisses in front of the crowd.



A fan even snapped a great shot of Beyoncé letting it be known #HePutARingOnIt, pointing right to that ring finger. All the more fitting, being that "Single Ladies" was playing in the background.



"Let me see you do the choreography after that," Beyoncé joked.



You best believe Everett got right back in formation, new ring and all.

