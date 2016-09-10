Chromat's Spring '17 Show Was Model Iskra Lawrence's First Runway Show, Ever

You always have incredibly diverse casting. What were you striving for with your cast of models for spring '17?

"This season's casting was actually one of my favorite so far! Our casting director, Gilleon Smith, always does an amazing job. Every season, the casting is a celebration of the Chromat world and all the inspirational women in it. I have loved seeing model's voices emerge through documentaries like Straight/Curve. Models like Denise Bidot, Sabina Karlsson, Carmen Carrera, Maya Monès, Lauren Wasser, and Iskra Lawrence are paving the way for a more inclusive fashion industry. I'm proud that these amazing women came to slay in the show. The energy after the runway show this season was insane."



Any new models, besides Iskra, you were particularly excited to include?

"I've been a big fan of Carmen Carrera, our show-opener, ever since seeing her on RuPaul's Drag Race, which is my wife Christine and my favorite show. It was also her first NYFW runway show. And of course, our show closer, Leyna [Bloom] always brings the drama to the catwalk! She has amazing energy and really knows how to work the runway. They both happen to be transgender women and we cast them for their confident walks and of course their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent."