Here at R29, we leave no hair trend unturned. Whether it's an L.A. hairstylist's latest wave technique (and we didn't think it could get any better) to the styles on the street at Fashion Week, we want to know how to do it all. Today we're loving a technique from a salon Down Under that's turning out some of the coolest hair looks in Australia.
While you might expect beachy-wave requests to dominate at New South Wales' The Fox & The Hair — and those are certainly big — it's actually a flat-iron trick hairstylist Savannah Young calls "the vertical pull-down" that we'd cross time zones for. Think: super-shiny, sleek bends that walk the line between a glamorous '40s wave set and salt-sprayed, just-out-of-the-ocean texture (but a touch softer). "Classic waves never go out of style, but ours are a bit more beachy," says Young.
The trick is super-simple to do at home on blown-out hair — no matter what your natural texture is. "It's just one turn [of the iron], and you pull straight down," Young explains. Ahead, we rounded up some examples of the different ways to create the look, depending on your length and the brush you choose, plus all the tips and tricks to perfect it. The best part? No 16-hour flight required.
While you might expect beachy-wave requests to dominate at New South Wales' The Fox & The Hair — and those are certainly big — it's actually a flat-iron trick hairstylist Savannah Young calls "the vertical pull-down" that we'd cross time zones for. Think: super-shiny, sleek bends that walk the line between a glamorous '40s wave set and salt-sprayed, just-out-of-the-ocean texture (but a touch softer). "Classic waves never go out of style, but ours are a bit more beachy," says Young.
The trick is super-simple to do at home on blown-out hair — no matter what your natural texture is. "It's just one turn [of the iron], and you pull straight down," Young explains. Ahead, we rounded up some examples of the different ways to create the look, depending on your length and the brush you choose, plus all the tips and tricks to perfect it. The best part? No 16-hour flight required.