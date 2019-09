These '90s Icons Reunited & They Haven’t Changed At All

The stylish women have reunited for a campaign to support the Elephant Crisis Fund , an anti-poaching initiative created by the Wildlife Conservation Network and Save the Elephants . The campaign's global ambassador is another supermodel, Doutzen Kroes. She gives Evangelista the credit for the reunion photo, however.“I’m not sure who exactly thought of it, but I’m sure it was Linda!" Kroes told People. "When she heard about #KnotOnMyPlanet, she didn’t hesitate to not get involved — and no one really says ‘no’ when Linda calls!”