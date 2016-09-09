Ever dreamed of a mash-up combining two of the greatest reality TV shows of all time? Like, say, The Bachelor and The Real Housewives? Well, Orange County housewife Lauri Peterson is on it. The RHOC star is campaigning to get her single daughter, Ashley Zarlin, to join the next season of The Bachelor with Nick Viall. Peterson has been tweeting up a storm in efforts to send her daughter on a quest for Nick's heart.
Peterson shared a post from Bachelor and Bachelorette producer Elan Gale that read, "Casting for the next season of The Bachelor ends VERY soon." Peterson tweeted it at her daughter, writing, "What are you waiting for @ashleyzarlin?" The eager mom also tweeted directly at the producer and ABC, as well as her daughter, asking, "How can we make this happen?"
Zarlin herself hasn't addressed the story, but she did retweet a People article about it without comment. Just imagine if Ashley joined the show, captured Nick's heart, and made it all the way to the hometown visits week. We're sure the ladies of the O.C. would welcome the Bachelor with open arms.
What are you waiting for @ashleyzarlin? RT @theyearofelan: Casting for the next season of The Bachelor ends VERY soon.— Lauri Peterson (@LaurifromRHOC) September 8, 2016
How can we make this happen? @ashleyzarlin @theyearofelan @bachelorABC https://t.co/d8HwNIUims— Lauri Peterson (@LaurifromRHOC) September 8, 2016
@theorganicbunny @ashleyzarlin @theyearofelan I'm not entirely sure! Someone....HELP! 😂— Lauri Peterson (@LaurifromRHOC) September 8, 2016
#RHOC's Lauri Peterson wants daughter have a shot of love with Nick Viall on #TheBachelor https://t.co/4jl2u49OpB pic.twitter.com/1ygL0baed4— People Magazine (@people) September 9, 2016
