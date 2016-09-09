The service pup shows off her skills in videos that have her doing everything from emptying the washer and dryer to closing cabinet doors. At just 11 months, Harlow was able to take laundry out of the dryer and put it in the basket. "This task, while cute," Harlow explained, "is very important for mitigating my girl's disabilities and conserving her energy."
"My girl" would be Harlow's owner, Jaquie, who has postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which causes an increased heart rate when standing, making it hard for her to bend down to pick things up.
In another video, a 14-month-old Harlow is shown lending a helping paw to Jaquie after she drops items at a grocery store. While the loud bang of toothpaste hitting the floor might make some dogs nervous — but not Harlow who captioned the photo: "As a service dog, I must be able to keep my composure around all types of noises and distractions."
Laundry Help Pt. 2: Empty the dryer! 👕 My girl can sit back and simply direct me to unload the clothes for her, appeasing whatever chronic illness may be angered at the time. 👌 This task, while cute, is very important for mitigating my girl's disabilities and conserving her energy. 💕 11 Months #goodgirl #laundry #wow #amazing #tasktrained #servicedogintraining #sdit #servicedog #workingdog #dogonduty #medicalalertdog #dogtraining #servicedogsofinstagram #respectthevest #dogsofinstagram #cute #goldenretriever #puppy #instagolden #instapuppy #retrieversgram #gloriousgoldens #invisibleillness #chronicillness #spoonie #spoonielife #epilepsy #narcolepsy #asthma #migraine
While Harlow is becoming quite the Insta star for her talents — and YouTube star, too — Jacquie explained in an interview with Happy Hound that these videos, while cute, are meant to shine a light on service dogs and invisible illnesses.
Still, life is not all work and no play for Harlow. The puppy is a big fan of Disney World and has already been there more times than Jaquie can count. "Now that we have moved to the Tampa Bay area, we are at Disney one to two times a month," she said. "When we lived in Orlando, we usually went one to two times a week."
As Harlow explained though, "If I look 'bored' it's simply because I'm focused on the task at paw."
What a professional.
Help my girl and I spread a little magic by spreading the word: service dogs love to work! 🐶 If we didn't have the drive, our handler's wouldn't ask us to perform. Yet some people still say I'm a "poor dog" because my girl "forces" me to work all day. 😝 Little do they know, I love my job and there is nothing else I'd rather do! Helping my girl gives me such fulfillment, and in turn it gives a young woman precious independence in the prime of her life. 💪 If I look "bored" it's simply because I'm focused on the task at paw. 🐾 Also, I get plenty of vest free time to enjoy being a crazy, happy-go-lucky puppy! After all, I'm part of the family. ❤ 13 Months #goodgirl #disney #wdw #magickingdom #castle #magic #servicedogintraining #servicedog #workingdog #dogtraining #servicedogsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #cute #goldenretriever #puppy #instapuppy #invisibleillness #chronicillness #spoonie #disability #epilepsy #narcolepsy #asthma #migraine #orthostaticintolerance #ehlersdanlos #fatigue #chronicpain #instagood #weeklyfluff
I'm very helpful in the kitchen! If only my girl would let me be a taste tester, too... 😜 When @Chronically_Jaquie is having a particularly hard time with her orthostatic intolerance, she becomes increasingly dizzy. 👎 This is because her heart must work harder than average to pump blood, especially when she is standing upright (sometimes her resting pulse reaches as high as 180 😰). Bending down further exacerbates these problems, so I help out by shutting the dishwasher for her. My "shut it" command also transfers to other items such as doors, cabinets and drawers. 👌 Notice how I go back to fully close the door and cabinet when I realize they didn't completely shut. That's because I listen for the clicking or slamming sound to know I've completed the task! 👂 My girl is so happy she's trained me for this as it's greatly appreciated when her symptoms are acting up. ❤ Helping her is what I love to do, you can see it all over my happy face! 😁 13 Months #goodgirl #happy #kitchen #helper #servicedogintraining #servicedog #workingdog #dogtraining #servicedogsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #cute #goldenretriever #puppy #instapuppy #retrieversgram #gloriousgoldens #invisibleillness #chronicillness #spoonie #disability #epilepsy #narcolepsy #asthma #migraine #orthostaticintolerance #ehlersdanlos #fatigue #chronicpain #instagood #weeklyfluff
My "get it" and "give" commands are very important for my girl as we use them every single day! 👊 This retrieval task proves invaluable when @Chronically_Jaquie is feeling unsteady/dizzy from her POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome). 😓 POTS is a result of her autonomic nervous system malfunctioning and it makes it very difficult for her do simple things, such as bending over to pick up dropped items. That is why I'm here to lend a paw! 🐾💪 Also notice how I remain calm even when the toothpaste makes a loud "bang!" As a service dog, I must be able to keep my composure around all types of noises and distractions. 😏 Although I'm only about halfway through my training (and I still have a lot to learn), I'm making great progress! 👌 *Thank you for the pawsome bandana @servicedog_saxon! 😘 14 Months #goodgirl #helpful #shopping #progress #servicedogintraining #servicedog #workingdog #dogtraining #dogsofinstagram #cute #goldenretriever #puppy #instapuppy #puppylove #gloriousgoldens #invisibleillness #chronicillness #spoonie #disability #epilepsy #narcolepsy #asthma #migraine #dysautonomia #POTS #gastroparesis #ehlersdanlossyndrome #hypermobility #fatigue #chronicpain