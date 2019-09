For those living with a disability, getting things done around the house can be difficult, but this talented service dog named Harlow is making it easier for one young woman. For proof, just check out Harlow's Instagram The service pup shows off her skills in videos that have her doing everything from emptying the washer and dryer to closing cabinet doors. At just 11 months, Harlow was able to take laundry out of the dryer and put it in the basket. "This task, while cute," Harlow explained, "is very important for mitigating my girl's disabilities and conserving her energy.""My girl" would be Harlow's owner, Jaquie, who has postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which causes an increased heart rate when standing, making it hard for her to bend down to pick things up.In another video, a 14-month-old Harlow is shown lending a helping paw to Jaquie after she drops items at a grocery store. While the loud bang of toothpaste hitting the floor might make some dogs nervous โ€” but not Harlow who captioned the photo: "As a service dog, I must be able to keep my composure around all types of noises and distractions."