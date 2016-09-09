Yes, Someone Registered A Justice for Harambe PAC

He has been gone for three months, but Harambe’s legacy lives on. The silverback gorilla was killed in late May after a 4-year-old boy fell into his enclosure. Fearing for the child’s life, a Cincinnati Zoo employee shot Harambe.
A new political action committee, or PAC, called Justice for Harambe was registered with the Federal Election Commission earlier this week. It's the latest addition to the wave of memes, petitions, and even tattoos that sprung up on the aftermath of the shooting.
“I guess I'll support any candidate that’s willing to acknowledge the life, the influence, and the impact Harambe has had, you know, in society,” 18-year-old Ryan Hall, who started the PAC, told NowThis.
The Cincinnati Zoo has been widely criticized and has had its social media accounts hacked; strangers have even made phone threats.
By registering the PAC with the FEC, Hall wants to critique the role of money in politics and how Justice for Harambe is “at the same level” as the pro-Trump Great America PAC or pro-Clinton Priorities USA Action.
