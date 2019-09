It's unclear yet if she's managed to make fetch happen , but she has done something debatably more incredible by creating human life. Just kidding, if people started saying fetch the world might end.Before her daughter's birth, Chabert seemed excited about the birth and anxious for her child to arrive."These past nine months have flown by and yet they’ve also felt like an eternity,” Chabert wrote in an August 10 blog post for People . “It’s surreal and beyond exciting that my due date is finally approaching! In some moments I feel completely ready and in others, I panic that we have forgotten to take care of something before her arrival.”She can rest assured that everything seems to be in order.