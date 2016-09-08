Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert provided a #TBT that doubled as a birth announcement. Though her daughter, Julia Mimi Bella, was born on September 1, Chabert waited a tasteful amount of time before she made her birth public on Instagram.
When she did, she did so with a sweet post and sweeter picture of the baby girl.
"Julia, you are my heart's deepest dream come true," Chabert wrote. "I love you more than I could ever say. Welcome to this big beautiful world sweet girl!"
"And then my soul saw you and it kind of went, 'Oh, there you are. I've been looking for you.'" #TBT to the best day of my life. One week ago I became a mom to this precious angel. Julia Mimi Bella 💗 Julia, you are my heart's deepest dream come true. I love you more than I could ever say. Welcome to this big beautiful world sweet girl!
It's unclear yet if she's managed to make fetch happen, but she has done something debatably more incredible by creating human life. Just kidding, if people started saying fetch the world might end.
Before her daughter's birth, Chabert seemed excited about the birth and anxious for her child to arrive.
"These past nine months have flown by and yet they’ve also felt like an eternity,” Chabert wrote in an August 10 blog post for People. “It’s surreal and beyond exciting that my due date is finally approaching! In some moments I feel completely ready and in others, I panic that we have forgotten to take care of something before her arrival.”
She can rest assured that everything seems to be in order.
