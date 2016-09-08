Even though Kendall Jenner was homeschooled for most of her high school careers, it doesn't mean she doesn't know a thing or two about dealing with high school mean girls. After all, the comments and mentions she receives on social media are constantly filled with negativity, an unavoidable side effect of being incredibly famous and enviable.
Lavish lifestyle aside, Jenner actually had some pretty solid advice on how to deal with the haters in the hallways. At the launch party for the clothing line that she designs with her sister, Kylie, Elle asked what advice she have for girls starting high school.
"Other girls are mean," Kendall warned, presumably referencing some real-life experience — or maybe she's just seen Mean Girls. "They can be very mean," she reiterated.
So any tips on how girls can bypass them? "She should be a boss and not worry about it," Jenner suggested. "Do your own thing. Because other girls are just jealous. They are! Of course they are!"
In a world of Reginas, be a Kendall.
