The Astrological Sign Most Likely To Be In An Open Relationship

One in five Americans have been in a non-monogamous relationship at some point in their lives, past research suggests. And thanks to a new study, we might just know exactly who they are.
Apparently, if you were born between December 21 and January 19, you may be more likely to be in open relationships. In other words: Capricorns have been found to be the astrological sign with the highest likelihood of being polyamorous.
This astrological research comes to us from the folks at OpenMinded, a dating site for open relationships, which conducted a study that analyzed data on its 192,235 users based on birth date. Their findings? Of people using OpenMinded.com, 10% happened to be Capricorns.
And in case you're interested, the site ranked the astrological signs based on the total number of members under each sign. Here's what they found:
1. Capricorn
2. Taurus
3. Aquarius
4. Cancer
5. Gemini
6. Pisces
7. Aries
8. Leo
9. Virgo
10. Libra
11. Scorpio
12. Sagittarius
While Capricorns topped the list with 19,249 members, Sags ranked in at the bottom of the list, with 14,925 members. Perhaps most surprisingly, the notoriously sexual Scorpios took the second-to-last slot, with 15,198 members. Then again, being in touch with one's sexuality doesn't necessarily equate to being polyamorous.
It's important to note that the data is pulled from a relatively small sample size — after all, not everyone who's polyamorous or in an open relationship is a registered OpenMinded user. And of course, not every Capricorn you meet is going to be polyamorous. Still, it's a pretty interesting finding, and if you believe in astrology, you might even say that alternate relationship structures could be written in the stars. Just something to keep in mind the next time you're reading your monthly horoscope.
