Stephen Colbert Already Has A Hiddleswift Breakup Song

A lot of people have feelings about the end of Hiddleswift. For some, that feeling is relief. For others, it's schadenfreude. For Stephen Colbert, it's heartbreak and confusion.
"Hiddleswift has called it Hiddlesplits," he announced during last night's Late Show monologue, while the audience offered up a respectable imitation of sad, consoling noises. "And Taylor has sent Hiddleston packing back to Asgard, or Hogwarts, or wherever he's from. And I'm especially sad about this news, because their love was in the press so much I thought I was part of it. In a way, it feels like they broke up with me.
"In fact, I'm so upset that I did what Taylor does when she goes through a breakup," he continued. "I wrote a song about it."
Colbert then grabbed a stringless guitar and expressed his sense of loss in this little ditty. Spoiler: The lyrics are about kissing on the rocks. Photoshopped pictures of the former couple hanging out with Colbert appear in the background.
Ready to, er, cry? Watch the late-night host perform "Taylor, Tom, and Me (Goodbye Hiddleswift)." Oh, the feelings.
"Hiddleswift has called it Hiddlesplits," he announced during last night's Late Show monologue, while the audience offered up a respectable imitation of sad, consoling noises. "And Taylor has sent Hiddleston packing back to Asgard, or Hogwarts, or wherever he's from. And I'm especially sad about this news, because their love was in the press so much I thought I was part of it. In a way, it feels like they broke up with me.
"In fact, I'm so upset that I did what Taylor does when she goes through a breakup," he continued. "I wrote a song about it."
Colbert then grabbed a stringless guitar and expressed his sense of loss in this little ditty. Spoiler: The lyrics are about kissing on the rocks. Photoshopped pictures of the former couple hanging out with Colbert appear in the background.
Ready to, er, cry? Watch the late-night host perform "Taylor, Tom, and Me (Goodbye Hiddleswift)." Oh, the feelings.
Advertisement