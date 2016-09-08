Despite the family friction, Nova and Charley share a few sisterly moments; their love is most often conveyed via body language rather than actual words. But just when I thought things were getting better between them, a truck of caterers shows up. Charley has ordered them as her way of contributing to the funeral, but Nova is pissed. "How come you don't remember how it's done?" she asks her sister. "We don't honor our father by sitting friends and family outside at fancy tables. We don't honor our father by having strangers serve those grieving. We serve comfort food to those who need comfort — and we do it with our own hands." Whoa. The anger and resentment in Nova's voice is the kind only your family can bring out of you; it's such a familiar feeling, it brought me chills.



The sibling drama is the heart of this episode, but there are also plenty of other complexities to keep us on the edge of our seats. Davis shows up unexpectedly, to Charley's dismay. Even with his wrongdoings, I do think he has a point when he says, "Ernest was my family, too." But still, I'm pretty darn pissed at Davis. You cheated on your wife! With a hooker! And a group of your teammates! Come on, bro. Someone doesn't just forgive and forget that easily, no matter who has died.



Nova, on the other hand, is trying to figure out her feelings for her lover, Calvin. They're clearly in love, but there's a small problem: He's married — with children. Still, he feels like he should be able to be there for Nova at the funeral; reluctantly, she lets him come. Meanwhile, Aunt Violet thinks Blue deserves to get the closure that comes with saying goodbye, but Ralph Angel feels he's too young. He decides to call Blue's mother, an alcoholic who has desperately been trying to gain Ralph's trust back, to spend more time with her son. She promises she'll be there to watch Blue, but when her boss won't let her leave early, my heart broke for an unbelievably adorable Blue (seriously, where did they find this kid?!) who sits waiting patiently for a mom who never shows up.



We end at Ernest's funeral, which, of course, brought on the tears, both because of the stellar acting and the kind words shared, but also the beautiful way this scene was shot — including the decision to have the family members wear all white, a common practice for Black Southern families at funerals. Blue's mom does eventually show up — late, but still a good thing, I suppose — as do Davis and Nova's part-time man. The family says goodbye to Ernest for good, and now there's no telling what will happen next for the Bordelon clan.



Guess we'll have to wait another week to find out. Until then!