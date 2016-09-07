Teenager Magically Recreates Her Favorite Albums As Eye Makeup

There’s no need to choose between your love of music and your love of makeup, because 17-year-old Sarah Khan just proved that they go together perfectly.
The Houston, Texas native rocketed into internet stardom when she recreated Kayne West’s albums as eye makeup looks back in July, and has since spent her whole summer creating even more iconic looks.
“When I posted my first look, which was inspired by the College Dropout album cover, many people really liked it and began requesting for me to do looks inspired by his other albums too,” Khan told Buzzfeed. “So I started doing one look a day.” These looks took inspiration from the colors and shapes on the album covers, but took them someplace entirely new.
This wasn’t out of nowhere. Khan’s ten thousand followers already knew her as someone who loved to experiment with makeup, however, nobody anticipated just how amazing her music-inspired looks would be.
“I love Kanye and I love makeup,” she continued. “So I thought it would be so cool to put two of my favorites together and create makeup looks inspired by my favorite artist’s album covers.”
After creating looks for College Dropout, The Life of Pablo, Yeezus, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Watch the Throne, Late Registration, and Graduation, she went on to explore other artists, like Chance the Rapper’s Acid Rap and Travis Scott’s Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight.
This is just the beginning. “I’m actually thinking of making a new thread with a bunch of makeup looks inspired by various artists’ album art,” she told Buzzfeed. “But it’s undecided, so it’ll be a surprise! I’m so excited!”
My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy pic.twitter.com/hvqf27FEbw— Sarah Khan (@itsSarahKhan) July 20, 2016
acid rap inspired @chancetherapper pic.twitter.com/ag1Qh7xLEf— Sarah Khan (@itsSarahKhan) August 19, 2016
Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/62wHvFnL9Y— Sarah Khan (@itsSarahKhan) September 4, 2016
