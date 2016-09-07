The World's First VR Ballet Is Completely Captivating

Virtual reality is the next frontier of content. Unlike other media, it demands your full attention. You can't look at your phone, you can't check Twitter, and you can't wander around. So it seems natural that VR would find its way to ballet. Much like virtual reality, ballet requires that you, you know, pay attention to what's going on. Unlike VR, ballet traditionally doesn't involve and intimate and yet panoramic view of the proceedings.
Until now.
The Dutch National Opera & Ballet is responsible for Night Fall, the world’s first VR ballet. The experience places the viewer in a dark room alongside the violinist and performers. The effect is entrancing, especially because the piece was designed specifically with VR in mind. That means that everywhere is a "correct" place to look, and that there's a high degree of rewatchability.
The piece is best experienced on Google Cardboard or Gear VR with a YouTube app, but you can watch a stream of it below. For specific instructions, click here.
Until now.
The Dutch National Opera & Ballet is responsible for Night Fall, the world’s first VR ballet. The experience places the viewer in a dark room alongside the violinist and performers. The effect is entrancing, especially because the piece was designed specifically with VR in mind. That means that everywhere is a "correct" place to look, and that there's a high degree of rewatchability.
The piece is best experienced on Google Cardboard or Gear VR with a YouTube app, but you can watch a stream of it below. For specific instructions, click here.
Advertisement