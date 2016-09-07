Tracy Reese Will Debut More Inclusive Sizing For Spring 2017

Tracy Reese has a few surprises in store this season, concerning both the actual clothes and the women on which they're featured. Reese's designs will be available in more inclusive sizing beginning with her spring 2017 collection. Previously, sizes ran from 0 to 12 and XS to L, with select pieces offered in size 14 or XL; now, Reese will offer a portion of her new designs in sizes 0 to 18 and XS to 2XL.



"It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a while," Reese tells Refinery29. The decision came, in part, out of customer demand. "Anytime I have made appearances at stores, there are always customers asking for more extensive sizing."



Granted, it won't be the entire collection; it'll be a spate of classic dress silhouettes from the designer, who's been a go-to of Michelle Obama's for years. While we wish the full collection were offered in this new size range, Reese tells us she aims to offer more options for customers in upcoming seasons, both in terms of styles in this expanded size range and further extending sizing (past an 18 or 2XL).



The decision to broaden her sizing range is part of Reese's self-described "mission to make every woman feel beautiful," but it's also a savvy business move. "The reality is that the average American woman is a size 14; traditional contemporary sizing really only speaks to a small portion of the customer base," Reese says. "We see expanding our sizing as not only an opportunity to serve more awesome women, but also as a tremendous business opportunity."



There have been tricky technical elements involved with offering new sizes: "Nailing the correct proportions as we grade up in sizing is extremely important," she says. "Just because the customer is more voluptuous, doesn’t necessarily mean she is taller." Reese also points out challenging industry misconceptions about the plus customer, who's ostensibly "not willing to pay the same prices as the traditional contemporary customer." Keeping quality in terms of workmanship and textiles consistent across sizes is important to Reese. "I do not want to offer an inferior product to our expanded-sizing customers," she says. "I believe she will be willing to pay the same prices for quality."