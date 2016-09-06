As November 25 approaches, Netflix is giving us more teasers for the four-part Gilmore Girls revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.
This time, we've been granted a sneak peek into what seems to be a very dramatic moment between two of the show's romantic leads, Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Luke Danes (Scott Patterson). The on-set photo, obtained exclusively by TVLine, shows Lorelai and Luke freaking out over a phone call.
There are many ways in which this picture could be interpreted, so let's break it down, one element at a time.
The setting?
Kirk Gleason's (Sean Gunn) Black-White-Read Bookstore and theater.
The characters?
Lorelai and Luke, front and center. Lane Kim (Keiko Agena) also appears in the corner.
The situation?
A phone call that elicits emotional reactions from both Lorelai and Luke. The call is important enough that Lorelai is willing to face Kirk's wrath in disrupting what is obviously movie night at the theater.
The meaning?
We have a few guesses. Based on Luke's "Who me?" reaction, it could be Lorelai receiving news that she is pregnant. Or it could be a call from one of the two main women in her life — her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), or her mother, Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) — asking for Lorelai's advice or assistance. After all, Rory is dealing with a probably quarter-life crisis and remerging love interests, and Emily is dealing with the death of her husband, Richard Gilmore (the late Edward Herrmann). Or, Lorelai could have forgotten that she ordered takeout and now needs Luke to go pay the delivery guy.
