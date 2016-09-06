Joe Giudice Threatened Teresa With Domestic Violence

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice is willing to forgive a lot of her husband's questionable behavior as he prepares to serve prison time for fraud. She's even willing to brush off his threat of domestic violence.
During an argument featured on last night's episodes of RHONJ (which was filmed before Joe Giudice began serving his sentence), Joe told his wife, "Don't bring my fucking dad up. I'll smack your head against the wall. So shut up." Rather than confront her husband over his violent words, she defended his behavior in an interview segment later in the show.
"I know right now it's not him speaking, it's the alcohol," Teresa said. "Not that I'm trying to say that it's okay. But you know what? When you're leaving your family for a bit, it's hard."
Teresa herself was recently separated from her family while serving a year in prison for tax fraud. Joe will be serving 3.5 years.
To whatever extent that stress and alcohol factored into Joe's outburst, neither are excuses for talking to his wife that way. Hopefully he'll get the help he needs, and Teresa will realize that no one, under any circumstances, has the right to threaten her.
