Joe Giudice Threatened Teresa With Domestic Violence

"I know right now it's not him speaking, it's the alcohol," Teresa said. "Not that I'm trying to say that it's okay. But you know what? When you're leaving your family for a bit, it's hard."Teresa herself was recently separated from her family while serving a year in prison for tax fraud. Joe will be serving 3.5 years. To whatever extent that stress and alcohol factored into Joe's outburst, neither are excuses for talking to his wife that way. Hopefully he'll get the help he needs, and Teresa will realize that no one, under any circumstances, has the right to threaten her.