The Rock, Budding Historian, Gets Pooped On By His Adorable Daughter

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had a pretty solid Labor Day. The actor and father spent the Monday afternoon bonding with his family, working out, and getting pooped on. But the story behind the smelly situation is actually pretty sweet.



In an Instagram post, The Rock said he was explaining what the "spirit of Labor Day meant" to his 8-month-old daughter when she thanked him by pooping on his neck.



We'll let him explain the details of the stinky mishap: "Its Labor Day. One of my favorite holidays as we celebrate the blue collar American worker and their contributions to our country thru labor and sweat. In the spirit of Labor Day, I had an amazing philosophical conversation w/ my baby girl about the value of hard work and how respect is given when it's earned. I told her, 'Baby girl when you grow up, you get out there and dent the universe thru hard work and sweat. And always make sure you do it in a positive way with class, dignity and respect.' She responded by poo'ing on me in this moment as she plays her favorite game, 'Drum time on daddy's big head.' It was a good talk. #HappyLaborDay #TheJohnsons #GoodTalksWithDaddy."



Just look at those "Oops!" eyes.

