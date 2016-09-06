The Rock, Budding Historian, Gets Pooped On By His Adorable Daughter

In an Instagram post, The Rock said he was explaining what the "spirit of Labor Day meant" to his 8-month-old daughter when she thanked him by pooping on his neck.
We'll let him explain the details of the stinky mishap: "Its Labor Day. One of my favorite holidays as we celebrate the blue collar American worker and their contributions to our country thru labor and sweat. In the spirit of Labor Day, I had an amazing philosophical conversation w/ my baby girl about the value of hard work and how respect is given when it's earned. I told her, 'Baby girl when you grow up, you get out there and dent the universe thru hard work and sweat. And always make sure you do it in a positive way with class, dignity and respect.' She responded by poo'ing on me in this moment as she plays her favorite game, 'Drum time on daddy's big head.' It was a good talk. #HappyLaborDay #TheJohnsons #GoodTalksWithDaddy."
Just look at those "Oops!" eyes.
This isn't the first time that The Rock has flexed his Daddy-muscles before. He knows that he is "#1" when it comes to his daughter's "#2s." He's quite fearless when it comes to those dirty daddy duties.
Johnson says that he has "a sliiiight obsession" with the September day of rest. Let's hope Jasmine one day comes to appreciate the holiday as much as her dad.
As a few people close to me know, I have a sliiiight obsession with Labor Day in that the whole point of the holiday is to honor the "social and economic achievements of the American worker". Figured the most respectful thing I can do today...is work. So what do I do? Take business meetings at the house, text and email business partners and employees to see who wants to put in some work today and who goes radio silent on me (which for the record was no-one. Smart people;), and have philosophical conversations with my 8month old daughter about the value of hard work.. which went wonderfully well. And we do one more thing.. Train. Hard. Aaaand secretly pretend I didn't just completely p*ss myself when that lightning struck.😂💀. Thank you to my team who worked today and certainly the ones who came to the house to take mtgs. I will one day get the psychological therapy I need, so until then Happy Labor Day to everyone out there and your families. 💪🏾🔑💯 #MySlightObsession #WithTakinCareOfBusiness #DaddyDontDoLightningStrikesTho #AhHellNothingTequilaCantTakeCareOf