Demi Lovato Crushes This Adele Cover

Demi Lovato is a powerhouse singer with a voice to die for. Her tour with Nick Jonas has inspired some great moments, but it was missing an iconic performance. That may no longer be the case after Lovato crushed this cover of Adele's "When We Were Young."
Lovato performed the song for the crowd at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena. "I think I should do something special for you guys," Lovato told the assembled. "I want to perform a song that's one of my all-time favorite songs, and I've never performed it before, so hopefully I can do it justice.”
Covering Adele is fraught territory. She's iconically, famously, the best singer alive. With Adele, you don't get anything but unadalturated singing power. So you can't be better than Adele singing, because she's the best. And you have to put your own stamp on things. Mostly when people do this, it results in things like reggae covers of the Beatles. (We're not linking, and please, for your own sake, don't Google that.) But Lovato's voice stands up to Adele's and she puts her own mark on the song.
Watch below.
Lovato performed the song for the crowd at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena. "I think I should do something special for you guys," Lovato told the assembled. "I want to perform a song that's one of my all-time favorite songs, and I've never performed it before, so hopefully I can do it justice.”
Covering Adele is fraught territory. She's iconically, famously, the best singer alive. With Adele, you don't get anything but unadalturated singing power. So you can't be better than Adele singing, because she's the best. And you have to put your own stamp on things. Mostly when people do this, it results in things like reggae covers of the Beatles. (We're not linking, and please, for your own sake, don't Google that.) But Lovato's voice stands up to Adele's and she puts her own mark on the song.
Watch below.
Advertisement