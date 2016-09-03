The second time is not the charm for former Drake & Josh star Drake Bell. He will serve 96 hours in L.A. County Jail for his second DUI, according to a report on TMZ.
Bell struck a plea deal with the district attorney. According to the California DMV, the maximum jail time for a DUI is six months, but second offenders can receive increased penalties. Bell can also look forward to the possibility having his drivers license suspended for up to four months and potentially having an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle. Additionally, he may owe thousands of dollars in fines.
Bell struck a plea deal with the district attorney. According to the California DMV, the maximum jail time for a DUI is six months, but second offenders can receive increased penalties. Bell can also look forward to the possibility having his drivers license suspended for up to four months and potentially having an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle. Additionally, he may owe thousands of dollars in fines.
Bell was arrested in Glendale, CA, in December of 2015 for this DUI. After failing a sobriety test, he was taken to jail. He was previously arrested in San Diego for a DUI in 2009.
Advertisement