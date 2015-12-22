Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has been arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. Late Monday evening, the actor was pulled over after police say they saw him driving erratically, the Los Angeles Times reports. Bell was picked up in Glendale, CA, according to police reports.
He was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. for reckless driving, swerving, and other unsafe maneuvers. He proceeded to fail his sobriety test, and was taken to jail, a spokesperson from the police department told the L.A, Times.
The 29-year-old played Drake of the duo Drake & Josh on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007. On the show, the two stepbrothers and best friends get into all sorts of hijinks together at the movie theater where they work and at home in their basement. Bell is currently a musician, and has a tour planned in Mexico in early 2016. No reports about the incident from him or his reps have yet been released.
He was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. for reckless driving, swerving, and other unsafe maneuvers. He proceeded to fail his sobriety test, and was taken to jail, a spokesperson from the police department told the L.A, Times.
The 29-year-old played Drake of the duo Drake & Josh on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007. On the show, the two stepbrothers and best friends get into all sorts of hijinks together at the movie theater where they work and at home in their basement. Bell is currently a musician, and has a tour planned in Mexico in early 2016. No reports about the incident from him or his reps have yet been released.
Advertisement