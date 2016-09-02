Why Is Everyone So Upset With Pamela Anderson Right Now?

In Wednesday's Wall Street Journal, Pamela Anderson teamed up with a rabbi to share a contentious take on an unlikely topic: pornography.
The actress and model co-authored a piece titled "Take the Pledge: No More Indulging Porn," written with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach. The pair's op-ed is a response to the recent sexting scandal surrounding former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner.
"From our respective positions of rabbi-counselor and former Playboy model and actress, we have often warned about pornography's corrosive effects on a man's soul and on his ability to function as husband and, by extension, as father," they wrote in the WSJ. "This is a public hazard of unprecedented seriousness given how freely available, anonymously accessible and easily disseminated pornography is nowadays."
In August, Weiner was again caught sending illicit text messages to women on the internet. Shortly after, his wife — longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin — announced the couple's separation.
Anderson and Boteach wrote that we should tackle the damaging effects of pornography head on.
"Now is the time for an epochal shift in our private and public lives. Call it a 'sensual revolution,'" they wrote.
Online, Anderson has received the bulk of backlash for the column.
That article Pam Anderson wrote just shows she's old & boring now. You have one of the most famous sex tapes ever. You were a sex icon.— amy (@amybabez) September 2, 2016
Pam Anderson declares HERSELF a public hazard. Now that she's done posing nude she thinks nobody should because its dangerous.— Trudi Daniels (@Trudicsx) September 2, 2016
The op-ed odd partners have yet to respond to the critiques.
Anderson's history with pornography isn't as cut and dry as her critics say: Her sex tape was a home video released after it was stolen, according to Rolling Stone. Instead of furthering a conversation about pornography or sex positivity, much of the criticism is directed towards Anderson's own history as a sex symbol.
Anderson's history with pornography isn't as cut and dry as her critics say: Her sex tape was a home video released after it was stolen, according to Rolling Stone. Instead of furthering a conversation about pornography or sex positivity, much of the criticism is directed towards Anderson's own history as a sex symbol.
