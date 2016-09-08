Here's What The Inside Of Your Closet Looks Like If You're Famous

While lavish home amenities like movie theaters, indoor pools, and wine cellars may knock some people's socks off, many of our favorite celebs would much rather go crazy designing their walk-in closets. Now, thanks largely to social media, we’re finally getting a glimpse of what kinds of personal wardrobes these A-listers are working with. And let’s be clear: The rich and famous don’t play when it comes to decking out their dressing rooms.
Granted, when you’re in possession of $1K boots and half a mil in Birkin bags, you’re going to have to step up your storage game. Stars like Chrissy Teigen, Kylie Jenner, and Ellen DeGeneres would prefer light-up shelving, crystal chandeliers, and climate-controlled closets to basic velvet hangers and garment bags any day. So scroll ahead to step inside 10 of the most decked-out celebrity wardrobes we’ve ever seen.
Granted, when you’re in possession of $1K boots and half a mil in Birkin bags, you’re going to have to step up your storage game. Stars like Chrissy Teigen, Kylie Jenner, and Ellen DeGeneres would prefer light-up shelving, crystal chandeliers, and climate-controlled closets to basic velvet hangers and garment bags any day. So scroll ahead to step inside 10 of the most decked-out celebrity wardrobes we’ve ever seen.