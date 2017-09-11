Paukner spoke to Refinery29 about her experience, living with the legacy of being a 9/11 first responder, and her hopes for the future of the United States.



You went to work with no idea of what was going to happen. What was a normal day like for you?

“People needing assistance, going to the hospital, you know. Minor injuries. Whatever police officers do, assisting the public. It could be, somebody got robbed in the station, like [by] gun or knifepoint. You never knew what to expect when you went to work.”



What did you think when you first got the call asking for help?

“They said, ‘unknown condition at the World Trade Center.’ So I answered the call, and when I was running up the road, I saw the plane and I put over, 10-85, 10-13 — that means ‘officer needs help.’ I told them I saw a plane hanging out of the building, and that I needed supervisors to respond.”