"I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting onstage at one of his concerts," Conrad wrote in a post called "Ask Lauren: 25 Things You Didn’t Know About Me" on her blog. That would have been back in 2002— two years before the premiere of Laguna Beach. "Ten years later, we were set up on a blind date."Tell was a guitar player and backup singer for the band Something Corporate from 2001-2004, according to Us Weekly . He recorded a solo album in 2007, but also went back to school for an undergraduate degree. He was in law school at USC when he and Conrad went on their first date.