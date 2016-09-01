There was a time when we thought we knew everything about Lauren Conrad's love life. But, it seems that the really interesting stuff happened to her when those Laguna Beach and The Hills cameras weren't rolling. For instance, we just learned that the lifestyle author met her husband, William Tell, long before she was an MTV reality star.
"I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting onstage at one of his concerts," Conrad wrote in a post called "Ask Lauren: 25 Things You Didn’t Know About Me" on her blog. That would have been back in 2002— two years before the premiere of Laguna Beach. "Ten years later, we were set up on a blind date."
Tell was a guitar player and backup singer for the band Something Corporate from 2001-2004, according to Us Weekly. He recorded a solo album in 2007, but also went back to school for an undergraduate degree. He was in law school at USC when he and Conrad went on their first date.
How different would those shows have been, had we known LC's destiny wasn't with Stephen Colletti, Jason Wahler, or Brody Jenner, but with a rock star entertainment lawyer who was 22 when they first met?
