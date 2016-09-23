Jenn Im's Minimalist DIY Wall Art

This cool DIY wall art is a lazy-weekend project just waiting to happen.
Yes, you could buy a similar piece from a home goods store, but there is something so much more gratifying about making art with your hands. It allows you to get creative and decorate your home on the cheap.
In this episode, Jenn Im creates a simple DIY project from items found at a local craft store. This particular craft comes from lifestyle blogger Kate Albrecht's book, A Hot Glue Gun Mess. It's a simple wire horseshoe glued to a cute frame — an elegant decoration that elevates a bookshelf in seconds.
Follow along to see how you can make this easy, artsy craft. Your bare walls will thank you.
